Partners With UK News

Live streaming audio service TUNEIN is partnering with NEWS UK to bring the best of UK news, music, and sports coverage to TUNEIN's 80 million monthly global listeners. This will enable the company to leverage and expand its inventory of global content abroad and in the US.

TUNEIN’s partnership with NEWS UK will bring TALKSPORT sports content to consumers who want to stay connected to the teams they love, regardless of their location.

TUNEIN CEO RICHARD STERN said, “TUNEIN is helping create new growth opportunities for radio stations around the world, enabling regional broadcasters to reach a global audience without letting go of their traditional distribution and monetization models. Over 80 million loyal listeners and our valued broadcast partners have made TUNEIN the leading distribution channel for live audio content globally.”

Globally, TUNEIN can be accessed in 100+ countries and can be found across 200 different major platforms and devices. TUNEIN partnerships in the voice assistant space include SIRI, ALEXA, GOOGLE ASSISTANT, SAMSUNG BIXBY and CORTANA, as well as key integrations with SONOS, BOSE, and TESLA. Click here to learn more.





