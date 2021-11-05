Sold

PLATTE RIVER RADIO, INC. is selling AC KLIQ (THE BREEZE 94.5)/HASTINGS, NE to FLOOD COMMUNICATIONS OF OMAHA, LLC for $539,620 plus an LMA before closing, and is selling Sports KICS-A (ESPN TRI-CITIES), AC KHAS-A, K281CW, and K224FK/HASTINGS, NE and Classic Hits KKPR-F, Sports KXPN-A (ESPN TRI-CITIES), and K221GM/KEARNEY, NE to FLOOD COMMUNICATIONS TRI-CITIES, LLC for $1,079,240 plus 45% of the buyer, plus an LMA before closing.

In other filings with the FCC, RESORT BROADCASTING COMPANY, LLC is selling News-Talk WGMD/REHOBOTH BEACH, DE to MARK GIULIANI's DATATECH DIGITAL LLC for $517,201 and repayment of $400,000 in loans from JOSEPH C. GIULIANI and BENJAMIN W. GIULIANI.

Applying for STAs were HEART OF WISCONSIN MEDIA LLC (WFHR-A/WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI, 89 watts from nondirectional daytime tower at night due to control system failure); BIG RADIO (WFRL-A/FREEPORT, IL, nondirectional at 25% power due to malfunction in the phasor and sampling system); PORT BROADCASTING, LLC (W298CU/CHESTER, NH, reduced power due to interference); VCY AMERICA, INC. (WQRM-A/DULUTH, MN, reduced power after fire at transmitter site, and KVCE/SLATON, TX, reduce power due to antenna issues); BLESSED BEGINNINGS (WIOE-A/FORT WAYNE, IN, tower maintenance); and UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST. PAUL (KNWC-A/SIOUX FALLS, SD, daytime parameters at night due to rodent damage).

Requesting Silent STAs were CURRY COAST COMMUNITY RADIO (KCIW-LP/BROOKINGS, OR) and RADIO BROADCASTING SERVICES, INCORPORATED (W266CU/MIDDLEBURY, VT, tuning unit failure).

ANSCOMBE BROADCASTING GROUP, LTD. has closed on the sale of Gospel WSIR-A/WINTER HAVEN, FL to FERRIS WALLER's WALCO ENTERPRISES LLC for $47,500.

WORD POWER, INC. has closed on the sale of Religion WPFR-A and W292FT/TERRE HAUTE, IL; WKZI-A, W234CK, and WLHW/CASEY, IL; WPFR-F/CLINTON, IN; and W300DD/GREENUP, IL to AMERICAN HOPE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. for $179,000.

ANDERSON BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC. has closed on the sale of Country KWKZ (C106)/CHARLESTON-CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO to DOCKINS BROADCAST GROUP, LLC for $415,000.

LEON HUNT has closed on the sale of Country KJVC/MANSFIELD, LA to QUINN ECHOLS' SPUTNIK MEDIA, LLC for $100,000 plus an option to buy the transmitter for $15,000.

LAMKE BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of Classic Hits KOZY-A, AC KMFY, and K226CV/GRAND RAPIDS, MN and Classic Rock KBAJ (J105 THE THUNDER)/DEER RIVER, MN to SCOTT HENNEN and STEVEN HALLSTROM's RAPIDS RADIO LLC (BAKKEN BEACON MEDIA , LLC d/b/a FLAG FAMILY MEDIA) for $1.4 million

TRI-STAR MEDIA, LLC has closed on the sale of Classic Hits KZEZ-A-K264CT/SANTA CLARA, UT and K274CQ/ST. GEORGE, UT to M. KENT FRANDSEN's CANYON MEDIA GROUP, LLC for $325,000.

SPIRIT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has closed on the sale of W211BT/ATHENS, OH to the BOARD OF EDUCATION, AKRON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT (Triple A WAPS (91.3 THE SUMMIT)/AKRON, OH) for $30,000.

TOM DOBREZ’s COOL RADIO LLC has closed on the sale of Triple A KSNO-F/SNOWMASS VILLAGE-ASPEN, CO and booster KSNO-FM1/GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO to OPEN MIND PROJECT Pres. ANDREW CORIN SCOTT's WILD GOOSE LLC for $250,000.

And PLONTA BROADCASTING INC. has closed on the donation of Southern Gospel WCTP (CHRISTIAN RADIO 88.5)/GAGETOWN, MI and W286CI/SAGINAW, MI to SMILE FM in a transaction styled as a $25,000 donation to LIFE IN CHRIST CHURCH.

« see more Net News