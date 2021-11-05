Acquires ReverbNation

Independent music platform BANDLAB has announced the acquisition of REVERBNATION from its parent company, EMINOR, INC. The deal is effective immediately. The acquisition will help accelerate BANDLAB’s artist services, building on recently announced features like artist-to-fan subscriptions and BANDLAB DISTRIBUTION. REVERBNATION artists will continue to enjoy uninterrupted services and can expect a seamless integration of REVERBNATION’s features into BANDLAB’s creator capabilities in the near future.

BANDLAB TECHNOLOGIES CEO, MENG KUOK said, “We are very excited to welcome REVERBNATION’s community to BANDLAB. We have a clear vision of the role BANDLAB plays in supporting creators worldwide, today, and into the future. Artist services are a key part of that plan, as evidenced by our recently announced subscriptions and distribution offerings. This acquisition allows us to accelerate BANDLAB’s product roadmap and further enables us to break down technical, geographic, and creative barriers facing musicians and fans.

We’ve known REVERBNATION for a long time and had great respect for its ability to build a terrific artist services business. There are more exciting announcements to come, but what REVERBNATION brings to BANDLAB seamlessly fits with our vision - a future where there are no boundaries to making and sharing music.”

EMINOR, INC. CEO MIKE DOERNBERG says, “When BANDLAB approached us with their thesis for integrating REVERBNATION and BANDLAB, it made complete sense, especially for our artists. BANDLAB is a natural fit. REVERBNATION has long been the standard for artist promotion and growth tools. Since its evolution from a startup in 2006 to a mature, profitable business today, it has continually innovated. We have known and admired the management team at BandLab for some time and are excited about this extraordinary offering that will serve music makers in new and powerful ways.”





