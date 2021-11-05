Glenn Kalina

GLENN KALINA signed off AUDACY Classic Hits WOGL (98.1 OGL)/PHILADELPHIA this morning (11/5) and went out with a bang, wrapping up a 51-year broadcasting career (NET NEWS 11/2).

Guests included SCOTT WALKER, who was his PD on two different stations on the 98.1 frequency, WCAU-F and WOGL, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES legends BRIAN DAWKINS and VINCE PAPALE, PHILLY-based band PRETTY POISON (who GLENN helped break back in the day), JOHN BRAZER from PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES (who presented him with a #51 PHILLIES jersey), and his longtime friend and former PHILADELPHIA WARNER BROS. RECORDS promotion ace GEORGE STONE, who talked about all the acts that KALINA had championed over the years.

On the station web site, there are plenty of career-spanning pictures (like this one), with the likes of WHITNEY HOUSTON, LUTHER VANDROSS, RICK SPRINGFIELD and many others. Check them out here.

After thanking AUDACY/PHILADELPHIA’s DAVID YADGAROFF and TIM HERBSTER for letting him go out in such fine style, KALINA wrapped things up with an at times emotional sign off, followed by with PHILLY’s own BOYZ II MEN “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday” and SIMPLE MINDS “Don’t You (Forget About Me).”

Godspeed, GLENN—congrats from all your friends at ALL ACCESS!

« see more Net News