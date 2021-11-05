Block (Facebook)

Veteran BEAUMONT, TX air personality JESSE BLOCK died last week following a battle with COVID-19, according to local media reports and posts on his FACEBOOK page. He was 53.

In his career, which began in the ‘80s, BLOCK worked at several stations in the market, including KAYD, KAYC, KCOL (COOL 92.5), KZZB (B95) and KQXY (Q94).

See his obituary page here, which lists his date of death as SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30th. (Local TV station 12 NEWS lists it as FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29th.) No public funeral services are planned at this time.

« see more Net News