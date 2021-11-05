Gilbert (Photo: Jeff Nelson)

THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'s BRANTLEY GILBERT will host "BRANTLEY GILBERT & Friends Salute Our Veterans Radio Special" for VETERANS' DAY (11/11). The one-hour show will feature a special song GILBERT recently wrote, and guest appearances from fellow Country stars FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, JUSTIN MOORE, ERIC CHURCH, DIERKS BENTLEY, LADY A and more.

It is available to radio stations on a non-market exclusive basis with six minutes of local avails. It is also set to air all day on VETERANS DAY on BIG MACHINE RADIO, available through the iHEARTRADIO app, the TUNEIN app and on BIGMACHINERADIO.com.

For more information on how to carry the show, contact BECCA WALLS at becca.walls@bmlg.net or ASHLEY SIDOTI at ashley.sidoti@bmlg.net.





