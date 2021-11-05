'Adopt A Class: Coats To Kids'

HUBBARD BROADCASTING Hot AC WKRQ (Q102)/CINCINNATI's JEFF & JENN MORNING SHOW personalities FRITSCH and TIM along with Public Affairs Director RODNEY LEAR partnered with ONCE UPON A CHILD! to deliver coats to kids at WINTON HILLS ACADEMY in CINCINNATI. HUBBARD CINCINNATI participates in the ADOPT-A-CLASS program with the school every year. PD PATTI MARSHALL tells ALL ACCESS that bringing coats was a big bonus for the kids this year with the early low temperatures this season.





