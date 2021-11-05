DJ Nailz

URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Top 40/Rhythmic WCKX (POWER 1075/1063)/COLUMBUS, OH has tapped MARC “DJ NAILZ” DIXON for APD/middays. He starts TODAY (11/8).

Most recently, he worked PM drive at COX MEDIA Top 40/Mainstream WPYO (POWER 95.3)/ORLANDO.

NAILZ said, “URBAN ONE is a company I’ve admired for a long time. I get to join a team with so much knowledge and experience. I’m excited for this opportunity. Can someone tell me who makes the best winter coats?”

Corp. VP/Programming COLBY “COLB” TYNER, added, "NAILZ is smart, creative and open to expanding his programming knowledge. We are excited to have him on the team.”

VP/GM KIMBERLY KYLE commented, “We are very excited to have MARC on the URBAN ONE team. His energy and experience will be a great addition to the amazing staff we have in COLUMBUS.”

