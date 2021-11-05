iHeartMedia Wishes You A Merry Xmas

To celebrate its annual switch to holiday music across its stations nationwide, iHEARTMEDIA will present its second annual "iHEARTRADIO Holiday Special," a virtual concert hosted by MARIO LOPEZ with performances by KELLY CLARKSON, MICHAEL BUBLE, TRAIN and PENTATONIX.. It will broadcast across iHEARTMEDIA’s AC, Hot AC and Classic Hits stations nationwide and on the iHEARTRADIO app, and video stream on iHEARTRADIO’s YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK pages on NOVEMBER 24th at 7p (ET).

iHEARTMEDIA'S annual station flip to CHRISTMAS music kicked off FRIDAY, with more than 80 stations across the country broadcasting and streaming the season’s festive music from today’s biggest artists as well as holiday classics.

Said iHEARTMEDIA Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN. “Our listeners always anxiously await the day our stations flip to CHRISTMAS music. KELLY CLARKSON, MICHAEL BUBLE, TRAIN and PENTATONIX have some of the best songs of the holiday season, and we’re excited to have them perform on our show.”

« see more Net News