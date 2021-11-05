WTRY Offers Holiday Music

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits WTRY (98.3 TRY)/ALBANY, NY launched its annual “The Greatest Hits Of CHRISTMAS format with on-air personalities JAIME ROBERTS, KRISTINA and MARC COPPOLA, marking 20 years as the CAPITAL CITY's holiday music station.

Commented iHEARTMEDIA ALBANY Area President KRISTEN DELANEY, “We’re excited to celebrate our 20th anniversary of holiday music. As families look to celebrate a more ‘normal’ holiday season this year, we are thrilled to be a continued part of that celebration with them.”





