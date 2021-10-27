Travis Scott (Photo: hurricanehank / Shutterstock.com)

At least 8 people are dead, 23 transported to the hospital, and over 300 injured at last night's ASTROWORLD FEST in HOUSTON. Around 50,000 people were in attendance at the annual event at NRG Park, hosted by HOUSTON native TRAVIS SCOTT. The festival, in its third year, kicked off FRIDAY and was expected to be a two-day event, but officials cancelled SATURDAY's lineup.

HOUSTON Fire Chief SAMUEL PEÑA said, "The events unfolded FRIDAY at around 9:15p (CT) when the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage. That caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries. People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic." He added that the cause of death was not yet known for the eight victims but would be determined.

TRAVIS SCOTT said in a TWEET, "I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL. HOUSTON PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the HOUSTON community to heal and support the families in need," he added.

