John Fagot

A perfect setting is a storytelling gathering to celebrate the life of our friend JOHN FAGOT who passed away last week (NET NEWS 11/3). As any friend of JOHN knows, he was a master teller of tales – tall and otherwise.

Join together this coming SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2021 from 3-6p at THE FIG HOUSE, 6433 N Figueroa St, LOS ANGELES, CA 90042.

Valet parking will be provided.

Please note that proof of vaccination is required for indoor dining venues in LOS ANGELES, so bring your vaccination card, otherwise provide required proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72hrs, to be admitted.

