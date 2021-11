R.I.P. Joe Montione

Arrangements for the internment of radio personality BANANA JOE MONTIONE, who died recently (NET NEWS 9/13), are set for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13th, at 10a at ST. JOSEPH MORELLO PARISH, 237 William St., PITTSTON, PA .

Family and friends are invited to attend.

JOE will be eulogized by lifelong friend, SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA COO JIM LOFTUS.

JOE is survived by his former wife, KRIS MONTIONE, and was preceded in death by his parents, JOSEPH “BALO” MONTIONE and SUE MAZZARELLA MONTIONE. He will be laid to rest with his parents at ST. ROCCO’s CEMETERY in PITTSTON TOWNSHIP.

