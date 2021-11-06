James Israel, Rest In Peace

ALL ACCESS is saddened to report the passing of former MERCURY RECORDS promotion rep JAMES ISRAEL. He died when his car plunged into the SAN FRANCISCO BAY at the BERKLEY MARINA last week, (11/3).

JAMES was 58 years old and was the only person involved in the accident. A cause of the accident or his death is being investigated and is pending.

According to a report on the BERKLEYSIDE, “Witnesses told police the driver, who was alone in the car, ‘left the roadway’ and crashed his two-door 2006 BMW into the harbor after speeding westbound on University Avenue and ‘striking several fixed objects’ at Marina Boulevard.”

