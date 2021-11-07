Terrence “Astro” Wilson (photo: praszkiewicz - Shutterstock)

British vocalist and founding member of UB40, TERENCE “ASTRO” WILSON, has died after a short illness, at age 66.

A statement from ALI CAMPBELL and ASTRO’s TWITTER reads: "We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved ASTRO has today passed away after a very short illness," a statement on ALI CAMPBELl and ASTRO's TWITTER account said on SATURDAY. "The world will never be the same without him."

A 30-year member of the reggae band UB40, he left the group in 2013 to join breakaway group UB40 featuring ALI CAMPBELL and ASTRO in 2013.

UB40 was formed in BIRMINGHAM in the late 1970s, and cranked out hits like "Red Red Wine" and "(I Can't Help) Falling In Love," for the next 30 years.

According to CNN: “Social and political issues were also part of UB40s music, giving voice to working class dissatisfaction with the status quo of the time.

"I went through the same rigmarole as most black people in the late 70s," ASTRO said to THE GUARDIAN in MAY, remembering the "sus law" that allowed the "weekly occurrence" of police arresting people who were deemed to be acting suspiciously -- often on racist pretexts.

"We found it harder to write love songs than militant lyrics, because it was a lot easier to write about stuff you had witnessed or read about. It seemed natural to us," ASTRO said.

The current iteration of UB40’s current lineup also paid tribute to WILSON: "We have heard tonight, the sad news that ex-member of UB40, Terence Wilson, better known as Astro, has passed away after a short illness. Our sincere condolences to his family."

Back in AUGUST, UB40 founding member BRIAN TRAVERS passed away at age 62 from cancer.

