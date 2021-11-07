Tis The Season

iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMIY (MY 97.1)/TUCSON flipped a switch or two on FRIDAY (11/5) and became TUCSON’S CHRISTMAS MUSIC STATION. The station will spotlighty festive music by MARIAH CAREY, TAYLOR SWIFT, FRANK SINATRA, JOHNNY MATHIS and more throughout the holiday season.

iHEART staples MARIO LOPEZ and “VALENTINE IN THE MORNING,” will continue as normally scheduled.

