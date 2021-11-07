Celebrating The Holidays

MAGNUM MEDIA AC WSJY/FT. ATKINSON, WI, is switched to All-CHRISTMAS music on SATURDAY.

WSJY husband and wife morning hosts REID & CHELSEY MAGNUM will continue to do their show, while TY MAGNUM, who programs the music, has once again recruited his dad, DAVE MAGNUM, to voice the WSJY CHRISTMAS imaging.

Said REID, “We’ve found that being a family business never kindles that feeling between us more than when we work together to light up an All-CHRISTMAS station.”









