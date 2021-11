Mr. Jingeling Does His Thing

iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits WMJI (MAJIC 105.7)/CLEVELAND is now playing All CHRISTMAS Music through CHRISTMAS day.

The launch to CLEVELAND’s CLASSIC HOLIDAY HITS occurred FRIDAY during the MARK NOLAN Morning Show and featured live music from the OHIO CITY SINGERS and a guest appearance from MR. JINGELKING.

