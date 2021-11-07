Bras = BIG Bucks

RADIO FM MEDIA Hot AC KLTA (BIG 98.7)/FARGO just put the wraps on another successful BRAS On BIG 98.7 promotion during OCTOBER to raise money for BREAST CANCER research.

Bras were collected around town, with proceeds going to ESSENTIA HEALTH for comfort items for local women. MICHELOB ULTRA kicked in 25 cents from every beer sold in town throughout the month, and the combined tally was over $35,000 raised, with the four-year total now over $150,000!! Congrats to PD JESSE JAMES, and his morning show compatriots AMANDA and GORDO.

