New Deal Done

WESTWOOD ONE has locked up a new three-year agreement with THE BOB & TOM SHOW. The RADIO HALL OF FAME show is on over 100 affiliates.

WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES commented, "THE BOB & TOM SHOW was one of the first shows to make it big in multiple markets back when satellite distribution was new, and that legacy continues today with top ratings and revenues in our affiliated markets. TOM and the cast are both consistently amazing and amazingly consistent. We look forward to another three years with this incredible team."

THE BOB & TOM SHOW host TOM GRISWOLD added, "Our relationship with WESTWOOD ONE makes this business fun. We can spend our time and resources making people laugh…WESTWOOD handles everything else. Thrilled to be “hitched” for three more years."

You can get information on THE BOB & TOM SHOW at www.bobandtominfo.com or reach out to TODD ALAN at: talan@westwoodone.com or at (212)735-1107.

