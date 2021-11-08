The TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAME (TNRHOF) is now taking submissions for its Career and Legacy Classes of 2022. The deadline for nominating in both categories is TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30th.

Nominees for the Career class must be living candidates who have worked in TENNESSEE radio for a minimum of two years and worked in radio in any state for at least 10 years. In addition, candidates must have a TNRHOF member in good standing nominate them.

For the Legacy class nominees will have passed away at minimum one year ago. They must also have worked in TENNESSEE radio for a minimum of two years and in any state for 10 years. Nominating in this category is exclusive to TNRHOF board members, lifetime members and advisory council members.

More information including the opportunity to nominate can be found here.

« see more Net News