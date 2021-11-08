New Four Part Series

iHEARTMEDIA will launch the podcast “iHEARTRADIO’s BLACK AND INSPIRED HBCU CELEBRATION,” presented by HYUNDAI. The four-episode bi-weekly series will begin on WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 17th and celebrate Black culture & the alumni community of HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES (HBCUs).

iHEARTMEDIA EVP/Programming THEA MITCHEM said, "As an HBCU graduate, I know first-hand HISTORICALLY BLACK COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES have an unparalleled impact on our community and play a vital role in Black students’ success across the country.

“These intimate conversations will help to educate, uplift, and amplify the Black community and its aspiring young leaders, and we’re thrilled that these important voices will be able to reach millions of listeners through iHEART’s massive digital and broadcast reach.”

