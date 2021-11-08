Forbes

AUDACY has appointed PALAK FORBES SVP/Digital Business Operations. FORBES will report to AUDACY Chief Digital Officer J.D. CROWLEY and team with AUDACY's podcast studios and sales teams.

Most recently, FORBES had been Head Of Business Development & Operations at THE NEW YORK TIMES.

CROWLEY commented, "As we make consistent strides to evolve and enhance our digital and podcast businesses, PALAK is a perfect choice to lead our day-to-day efforts to provide a world-class experience for our customers, creators and consumers. Her deep experience launching and scaling innovative new businesses, and expertise managing strategic relationships with companies across the media and technology sectors will enable us to continue delivering robust growth."

FORBES added, "Digital audio is in a really exciting phase where we have evolving audio formats and listening experiences as well as new ways of life emerging from the pandemic. AUDACY has brought together a portfolio of innovative brands to meet the needs of the modern listener, content creators, and advertisers alike. I'm so excited to operationalize our strategy across the digital portfolio. It's an honor to join the leading creator of original and premium audio during this time of growth and transformation."

