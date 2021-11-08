Joel (Photo: Myrna Suarez)

BILLY JOEL has resumed his monthly residency at NEW YORK's MADISON SQUARE GARDEN. JOEL had his 74th monthly show and his 120th lifetime show at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN on FRIDAY (11/4). JOEL's residency took a pause during the pandemic.

On THURSDAY (11/4), MSG ENTERTAINMENT Exec. Chairman and CEO JAMES DOLAN commented, "I can't begin to express how excited we all are to welcome BILLY JOEL back to THE GARDEN tomorrow night. BILLY is NEW YORK, and MADISON SQUARE GARDEN - his home away from home - has not been the same without him. The return of BILLY's monthly sold-out residency is not only about unforgettable music by one of the greatest entertainers in history, it is also an incredibly important moment in NEW YORK CITY's recovery, and sends a powerful message that we're on our way back."

JOEL, who played his first MSG show on DECEMBER 14, 1978, and in DECEMBER 2013, JOEL was named the company's first-ever music franchise, joining MADISON SQAURE GARDEN's sports franchises, the NEW YORK RANGERS and the NEW YORK KNICKS.

