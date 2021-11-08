Powell

ERIK POWELL has been promoted to VP/Promotion & Marketing at BIG MACHINE RECORDS, rising from the position of Dir./National Promotion The move comes as POWELL celebrates his 15th year with the label. He will continue to report to SVP/Promotion & Digital KRIS LAMB.

POWELL was promoted from Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion & Marketing into his most recent role in 2016 (NET NEWS 1/5/16). He joined the label in 2007 after promotion stints at KATAPULT RECORDS and DIANE RICHEY PROMOTIONS, following a career in radio.

“ERIK has proven time and time again to be a valued leader and always gets the job done at a very high level with great integrity,” said BIG MACHINE RECORDS GM CLAY HUNNICUTT. “His belief in our process, our people, and our artists is second to none. I can’t wait to see what ERIK will do over the next 15 years!”

“I am so excited to take on this new role with my BIG MACHINE family,” said POWELL. “Over the past 15 years, I have been blessed to be part of some incredible accomplishments and wonderful memories. Thanks to SCOTT [BORCHETTA], CLAY, and KRIS for this new opportunity. I can’t wait to see what this next chapter has in store.”

Added LAMB, “EP embodies all the positive attributes of what it means to be a Machinist. He is an integral part of this team, and it’s a privilege for all of us at BIG MACHINE to have him on board in a leadership capacity as we pursue new and unique ways to drive exposure for our artists. There is no doubt – with ERIK as a VP – the Machine is running hot.”

