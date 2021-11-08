-
Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne Is Expecting
by Laura Moxley
November 8, 2021 at 8:21 AM (PT)
-
ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to JENNIFER WAYNE of WHEELHOUSE RECORDS trio RUNAWAY JUNE and her husband, singer/songwriter AUSTIN MOODY, who are expecting a baby girl in APRIL.
WAYNE shared the news on her INSTAGRAM, writing “Oh baby! @theaustinmoody and I are bringing the pups home a little girl! We can’t wait to welcome LILY MARIA MOODY to our little family!”
The couple married in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/11), just 12 days after getting engaged.