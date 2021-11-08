Wayne (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to JENNIFER WAYNE of WHEELHOUSE RECORDS trio RUNAWAY JUNE and her husband, singer/songwriter AUSTIN MOODY, who are expecting a baby girl in APRIL.

WAYNE shared the news on her INSTAGRAM, writing “Oh baby! @theaustinmoody and I are bringing the pups home a little girl! We can’t wait to welcome LILY MARIA MOODY to our little family!”

The couple married in JANUARY (NET NEWS 1/11), just 12 days after getting engaged.

« see more Net News