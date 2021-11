IRISH artist EIZA MURPHY is back with a brand new single "Movies." EIZA says the song is about "escapism - imagining your life as it would play out on a screen." After already amassing over a quarter of a million views on TIKTOK, “Movies” is set to be a powerful next release. After charting #1 on ITUNES with her two debut singles, does this one follow up? Find out on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

