To Aid Thousands Of Families

BEASLEY's Classic Rock WMGK/PHILADELPHIA will help thousands of families and individuals in the tri-state area that need the help provided by WMGK's 20th Annual JOHN DEBELLA TURKEY DROP, which will happen on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23rd from 6a to 9a (ET) outside THE KIMMEL CENTER in PHILADELPHIA. DEBELLA, WMGK's morning host, will broadcast live and accept monetary and turkey donations during this year's Turkey Drop.

The PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA and THE KIMMEL CENTER President/CEO MATIAS TARNOPOLSKY said, “Throughout the pandemic, our commitment to serving the communities of Philadelphia never wavered. We partnered with local charities to host food and blood drives and served as a polling place during elections. Now that the KIMMEL Cultural Campus has fully reopened, we are excited to bring our communities together again in partnership with WMGK to spread the spirit of giving this holiday season.”

The JOHN DEBELLA TURKEY DROP is the largest one-day food gathering event in PHILADELPHIA and helps less fortunate individuals, families, shelters and food groups in the tri-state. Last year's event raised more than 12,000 turkeys.

While DEBELLA is broadcasting live, members of the WMGK on-air staff will be spread around the tri-state area accepting donations at twelve ACME Markets located across PENNSYLVANIA, NEW JERSEY, and DELAWARE.

For more info, visit WMGK.com.

