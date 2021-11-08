Bender To Host 'Let's Play Daily Gaming News'

LOS ANGELES-based SOUND THAT BRANDS, has launched a new five minute daily Podcast called LET'S PLAY DAILY GAMING NEWS.

In 2021, the video game market size in the US is projected to surpass $65.49 billion.The Podcast is geared at video gaming industry professionals and enthusiasts. The five minute daily podcast will provide a quick recap of the latest industry news.

Creator of the popular podcast LIMIT BREAK RADIO and creator/host of CHECKPOINT XP, the first nationally syndicated radio show about video games and esports, NATE BENDER, will host LET’S PLAY DAILY GAMING NEWS.

BENDER said, “With SOUND THAT BRANDS, I’ve created a daily gaming news podcast for all, from casual gamers to pros. I’m a player and I work in the industry, so my goal is to bring people the up-to-date information that people like me need, every day.”

CEO/SOUND THAT BRANDS, DAVE BEASING said, "The time has come. There's a huge demand for daily game news that's delivered in a factual, fun, concise way."

LET'S PLAY DAILY GAMING NEWS can be heard on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Acast, Stitcher and iHeart.





