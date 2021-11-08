Brantner

Integrated talent management collective YM&U GROUP has hired industry veteran, SUZANN BRANTNER as Head/Marketing for the US Music Division. In her newly appointed role, BRANTNER will oversee the existing marketing staff as well as crafting big picture marketing and strategy for the artists across the YM&U roster in the US, including STEVE AOKI, BLINK 182, SULLIVAN KING and YUNG GRAVY. Her team will work closely with the artist managers and their day-to-day teams to execute overall marketing and digital strategies. BRANTNER has also been named a member of the US MUSIC DIVISION BOARD.

Prior to YM&U, BRANTNER owned THE FAMILY BUSINESS for nine years, where she oversaw overall marketing for clients, product-managed their records, marketed their films/events, and executed their digital and social media campaigns.

BRANTNER said, “Having worked with YM&U for over seven years as a marketing consultant for STEVE AOKI and others, I am excited to join a global management firm that is forward thinking, technology driven, and puts artists first. I look forward to working with the artists and team as well as serving on the US MUSIC BOARD."

YM&U’s Managing Director/US Music, MATT COLON added, “SUZANN is one of the most accomplished executives in the music industry. Whether it be as a manager, agent, or marketing executive, she has always been ahead of the field. When it comes to marketing, I have not met anyone with her level of sophistication, organization, innovation, and ability to execute. Our clients, as well as our staff, will all benefit from having her on the team.”

