Holmberg (Photo: Cody Heckber)

BBR MUSIC GROUP has elevated MATTHEW HOLMBERG from Mgr./Group Strategy, Syndication and Secondary Promotion to Dir./Marketing. HOLMBERG is already on the job, and will report to SVP JOJAMIE HAHR.

HOLMBERG joined the BBR team in 2017, where he has taken the roles of Promotion Coord., Mgr./Secondary Promotion and Catalog Coord. in publishing.

"MATTHEW is the perfect fit for this role," said HAHR. "His passion, creativity and attention to detail is unmatched. He is so loved by our artists and their teams, and we are so thrilled to have him dig in!"

Congratulate HOLMBERG here.





