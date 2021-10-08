Partners With Outkick 360

SKYVIEW NETWORKS and OUTKICK 360 have formed a partnership to build market share and maximize network advertising revenue opportunities for OUTKICK’S Sports talk network. OUTKICK will deliver sports and pop culture commentary, headlines, interviews and entertainment, adding to SKYVIEW NETWORKS’ play-by-play sports and sports talk portfolio. SKYVIEW NETWORKS will provide distribution services and serve as the exclusive affiliate and radio network sales partner for OutKick.

OUTKICK Founder CLAY TRAVIS said, “We’re thrilled to work with SKYVIEW to expand OUTKICK’s brand and reach. Beginning with the OUTKICK 360 show, we’re working with the best talent to bring authenticity, perspective and fun back to Sports radio. Radio is at the core of OUTKICK, and we could not ask for better partners than SKYVIEW to grow our network.”

SKYVIEW NETWORKS EVP JEANNE-MARIE CONDO added, “We are thrilled to bring OUTKICK’s compelling and knowledgeable hosts to our advertisers, delivering afternoon drive listeners with proven spending power.”

SKYVIEW NETWORKS COO and Pres. STEVE JONES said, “We’re excited to be working with the OUTKICK team in launching a new sports network that provides radio stations dynamic and entertaining programming that will drive ratings and revenue. OUTKICK’s engaging and knowledgeable hosts with their fan-first sports perspective matched with sports wagering analysis to capture gaming revenue sponsorships fit perfectly with SKYVIEW’s #1 local play-by-play sports position in network radio.”

For more info, click here.

« see more Net News