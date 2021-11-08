Presenters named

A group of artists, actors and athletes have been announced as presenters for "The 55th Annual CMA AWARDS,” set for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10th at NASHVILLE’s BRIDGESTONE ARENA. The LUKE BRYAN-hosted show will air live on ABC from 7-10p (CT).

Presenters will include Country stars TRACE ADKINS, INGRID ANDRESS, KELSEA BALLERINI, DEANA CARTER, RUSSELL DICKERSON, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, ALAN JACKSON, ELLE KING, LADY A, SCOTTY McCREERY, DARIUS RUCKER, LAINEY WILSON and TRISHA YEARWOOD. Also set to present are Contemporary Christian artists LAUREN DAIGLE and AMY GRANT, Pop artists and “American Idol” judges KATY PERRY and LIONEL RICHIE, baseball player FREDDIE FREEMAN, football player KURT WARNER, and actors DULÉ HILL, ZACHARY LEVI, HAYLEY ORRANTIA (also a Country singer), SUSAN SARANDON and SAYCON SENGBLOH.

Rounding out the list of presenters is FAITH FENNIDY, the Black girl who was removed from a LOUISIANA school classroom at age 11 in 2018 after being told that her braided hairstyle violated school policy. It’s likely FENNIDY will introduce MICKEY GUYTON’s performance of “Love My Hair.”

