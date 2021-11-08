Holiday Programming Coming Soon

iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST (103.5)/LOS ANGELES has announced it will flip to All-Christmas Programming FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12th at 9a (PT). Morning Host ELLEN K will do the honors. It's the stations' 21st year in a row. The station will broadcast around-the-clock CHRISTMAS classics by artists including BARRY MANILOW, BING CROSBY, FRANK SINATRA, NAT KING COLE, THE CARPENTERS, MARIAH CAREY and more, plus new contemporary CHRISTMAS songs from today’s biggest artists.

KOST 103.5 PD JILL KEMPTON said, “We love that KOST plays such a meaningful part in our listeners' holiday traditions. We look forward to this all year long. We truly are Southern CALIFORNIA’s official ‘Home for The Holidays’ and can’t tell you what an honor that is.”

Listeners can click here to enjoy the Holiday Programming.

« see more Net News