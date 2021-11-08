Elliott Gets Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame (Photo: Marcin Kadziolka/Shutterstock.com)

MISSY ELLIOTT will get her very own star on THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15th at 11:30a (PT). The four-time GRAMMY-winning rapper, singer, producer, and songwriter will be joined by artists CIARA AND LIZZO, as well as her manager, MONA SCOTT-YOUNG for the ceremony.

ELLIOTT's is the 2,708th addition to the WALK OF FAME. The VIRGINIA native began her career in 1991 as part of the all-female R&B group FAYZE, then produced by childhood friend TIMOTHY MOSLEY, professionally known as TIMBALAND. ELLIOTT and TIMBALAND collaborated as writers and producers of a number of R&B hits, including AALIYAH's "One In A Million," SWV's "Can We," and WHITNEY HOUSTON's "In My Business." She was the first female hip-hop artist and third rapper overall inducted into the SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME in 2019.

ELLIOTT's star will be situated outside the new location of AMOEBA MUSIC on HOLLYWOOD BOULEVARD, alongside the names of other musical artists. Fans can watch the livestream event here.





