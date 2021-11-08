Hutto

TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT has promoted BEN HUTTO from Artist Manager to the newly created position of Dir. of Brands and Sponsorships.

“BEN and I actually met when he was in college – he was managing JUDAH & THE LION while they were all students at BELMONT together,” said TRIPLE 8 Exec. Partner PAUL STEELE. “I was so impressed by him and the band that I offered him a job the day he graduated, and it’s been a pleasure to work together ever since.

“BEN has a knack for treating people well and creating mutually beneficial opportunities,” STEELE added. “That skillset made him naturally successful in facilitating JUDAH & THE LION’s brand deals. And with brand and sync relationships being a key part of keeping our company successful through the pandemic, we had the chance to transition him into this new, expanded role very organically.”

