New Lineups In Philly

AUDACY PHILADELPHIA has announced new weekday programming lineups for Classic Hits WOGL (98.1-FM), AC WBEB (B101.1) and Top 40 WTDY (96.5 TDY).

Effective NOVEMBER 15, 98.1 WOGL will welcome COOP as morning show host from 6a to 10a (ET), alongside a soon-to-be-announced co-host. COOP, who had previously hosted mornings for sister station 96.5 TDY, succeeds GLENN KALINA, who recently announced his retirement. Effective NOVEMBER 8th, the station will also welcome DOMINO as afternoon drive host from 2p to 7p (ET). DOMINO will continue in his role as afternoon host for sister station Classic Hits WOCL (1059 Sunny FM)/ORLANDO. Concurrently, BOBBY SMITH will transition to host afternoon drive on B101.1 from 2p to 7p (ET), replacing market veteran MARK SHEPPERD who exits.

Also effective NOVEMBER 15th, BENNETT will move from 96.5 TDY afternoon drive to morning drive from 6a to 10a ET. The station also welcomes RAVEN, who previously hosted middays at iHEARTMedia Top 40 KHKS (106.1 KISSFM)/DALLAS. BRU, who had previously been heard at nights, will now be heard from 3p to 7p (ET). The station will add KENZIE K to host from 7p to midnight (ET). She will continue in her role as midday show host for sister station Top 40 WBBM (B96)/CHICAGO.

AUDACY/PHILADELPHIA SVP & Market Mgr. DAVID YADGAROFF said, “These changes will enable us to provide a more premier, entertaining slate of content to our listeners on three local favorites. We trust these new lineups will best reflect the identity of each station and deliver strong results in the market.”

