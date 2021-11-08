Find Your Local Station On This List

The continued roll out of Holiday formats across the country brightens the nation's mood as we finally approach the end of 2021, another year of pandemic and political challenges. Americans are looking forward to spending time with family and friends during the holidays. What better way to do that than by listening to Holiday classics on your favorite local radio stations? Below is a list of the radio stations who have flipped to All-CHRISTMAS formats so far:

iHEARTMEDIA KOST (103.5)/LOS ANGELES (NET NEWS 11/8) Launch Date: 11/12

CRISTA MEDIA KCMS (SPIRIT 105.3)/SEATTLE (NET NEWS 11/8)

iHEARTMEDIA AC WMJI (MAGIC 105.7)/CLEVELAND (NET NEWS 11/8)

iHEARTMEDIA AC KMIY (MY 97.1)/TUCSON (NET NEWS 11/8)

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits WTRY (98.3 TRY)/ALBANY, NY (NET NEWS, 11/8)

MAGNUM MEDIA AC WSJY (107.3 WSJY)/ATKINSON, WI (NET NEWS 11/8)

iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC (WNIC 100.3)/DETROIT (NET NEWS 11/5)

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL (NET NEWS 11/5)

iHEARTMEDIA AC WMAG (MIX 99.5)/GREENSBORO (NET NEWS 11/5)

iHEARTMEDIA AC KSNE (SUNNY 106.5)/LAS VEGAS (NET NEWS 11/4)

SIRIUSXM (NET NEWS 11/3)

iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM)/CHICAGO (NET NEWS 11/2)

CUMULUS Soft AC KRMD (LITE ROCK 100.7)/SHREVEPORT (NET NEWS 11/1)

