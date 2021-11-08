Mary O'Brien

Morning Show Co-host MARY O’BRIEN of RIVER RADIO MINISTRIES WCVO (104.9 THE RIVER)/COLUMBUS, OH is leaving after 15 years. She has served in several positions over the years, including multiple roles on-air, production, promotions, and most recently, as Community Outreach Coordinator.



O’BRIEN said, “As we know in life, seasons change, you sometimes wonder, ‘GOD, what are you doing and why and how,’ but I’ve had such an incredible and beautiful journey. I’ve accomplished everything I ever wanted to, and I‘m still pinching myself. This is a good change, but it’s painful now because THE RIVER is my crazy little family! To our listeners, it’s not a goodbye, it’s just, ‘I’ll see ya soon.’”



President/CEO, DAN BAUGHMAN shared, “It has been a privilege to have worked with Mary for so many years. We have served together, helping our community not only on air but through our community outreach, touching lives in so many capacities. MARY is part of THE RIVER family and she is trusting GOD in this new chapter. I will miss her.”



PD/Morning Co-host JOSH HOOPER commented, “In GOD’s graciousness, MARY and I were paired up 11 years ago, and we have made countless friends and memories along the way. MARY always jokes that she was the sister I never wanted, and I’ll just say, GOD knew MARY was the sister I always needed. I will miss her and the magic we’ve been able to create over these years.”



Her final day is WEDNESDAY (11/24).

