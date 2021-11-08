Radio listening increases

According to NIELSEN, for OCTOBER in 48 PORTABLE PEOPLE METER markets, AMERICAN AM/FM radio listening has increased. People are getting back to normal by commuting to work and school. This week's CUMULUS MEDIA | AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP blog reports that radio listening is up in OCTOBER.

In other findings:

The GOOGLE search for “COVID” has decreased to record lows.

Auto travel has increased over 7% (GEOPATH).

APPLE MAPS stated driving search volumes surged +59% past pre-COVID levels.

U.S. AM/FM radio had its strongest performance since COVID, recovering 99% of the March 2020 PPM cume audience in PPM markets.

NIELSEN OCTOBER 2021 PPM AQH audiences rose to 96% from MARCH 2020 levels, the second best showing since the pandemic

Morning audiences exploded to their highest levels in 20 months. Versus a year ago, women 25-54 AQH increased +20% and teen AQH rose a massive +74%

Black and Hispanic AQH among persons 18-49 and persons 25-54 increased +4% to +8% versus a year ago.

Format shares were stable with sports stations notching a record post-COVID high.

NIELSEN’s SEPETMBER continuous diary markets showed stable audience trends as markets ranked 50+ never saw any COVID impact on audiences.

