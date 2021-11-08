-
Radio Listening Increased In October
by DC Rahe
November 8, 2021 at 12:27 PM (PT)
According to NIELSEN, for OCTOBER in 48 PORTABLE PEOPLE METER markets, AMERICAN AM/FM radio listening has increased. People are getting back to normal by commuting to work and school. This week's CUMULUS MEDIA | AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP blog reports that radio listening is up in OCTOBER.
In other findings:
- The GOOGLE search for “COVID” has decreased to record lows.
- Auto travel has increased over 7% (GEOPATH).
- APPLE MAPS stated driving search volumes surged +59% past pre-COVID levels.
- U.S. AM/FM radio had its strongest performance since COVID, recovering 99% of the March 2020 PPM cume audience in PPM markets.
- NIELSEN OCTOBER 2021 PPM AQH audiences rose to 96% from MARCH 2020 levels, the second best showing since the pandemic
- Morning audiences exploded to their highest levels in 20 months. Versus a year ago, women 25-54 AQH increased +20% and teen AQH rose a massive +74%
- Black and Hispanic AQH among persons 18-49 and persons 25-54 increased +4% to +8% versus a year ago.
- Format shares were stable with sports stations notching a record post-COVID high.
- NIELSEN’s SEPETMBER continuous diary markets showed stable audience trends as markets ranked 50+ never saw any COVID impact on audiences.