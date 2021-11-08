College basketball

For SIRIUSXM, the 2021-2022 college basketball season starts TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9th with its play-by-play coverage. On opening day, subscribers can listen to 63 games, including 22 of the teams in the ASSOCIATED PRESS top-25 ranking. For a complete schedule check siriusxm.com/ncaamonsxm.

In addition to the games, SIRIUSXM has daily talk, news and expert analysis on six college sports-focused channels, including ESPNU RADIO on SIRIUSXM (channel 84), SIRIUSXM ACC RADIO (channel 371), SIRIUSXM BIG TEN RADIO (channel 372), SIRIUSXM PAC-12 RADIO (channel 373), SIRIUSXM SEC RADIO (channel 374) and SIRIUSXM BIG 12 RADIO (channel 375).

