NASHVILLE-based nonprofit CREATIVETS and BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP have released their second annual VETERANS DAY EP, this one featuring veteran-written tracks peformed CRAIG MORGAN, HEATH SANDERS, GRANGER SMITH, RANDY ROGERS and JOSH GRIDER, and LOVE AND THEFT. Listen here.

The EP -- along with the work of CREATIVETS -- will be promoted with a television segment with CARSON DALY this THURSDAY (11/11) [VETERANS DAY] on NBC's "TODAY" show, and with a five-episode series, "Patriot's Playlist" which will be available to stream on FOX NATION on THURSDAY (11/11).

The "TODAY" segment will highlight CREATIVETS' songwriting program, which pairs combat veterans with songwriters in NASHVILLE for an opportunity to create a song about their experience in the service. The segment will also feature footage from a recent songwriting session with MARINE veteran LLOYD HOWARD JR., Country artist JUSTIN MOORE and songwriter CASEY BEATHARD backstage at the GRAND OLE OPRY.

The FOX NATION series, focusing on CREATIVETS, will follow a different veteran's journey each episode while documenting the songwriting process and its impact on the featured service members, and will feature music from the new EP.

