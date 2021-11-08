Accepting entries

The Alliance For Women In Media (AWM) is accepting applications for the Gracie Awards, and for members of its Board of Directors:

2022 Gracie Awards

AWM is calling for entries of outstanding content that is by, for and about women in television, radio and digital media. See the AWM website for more information and award categories.

AWM Board of Directors

The AWM is seeking leaders in the media community able to engage your resources to support their growth. The Board of Directors actively shapes the future of the organization through meaningful, strategic actions. The application is on the AWM website.





