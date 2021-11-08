Fremont

SUMMITMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WKHT (HOT 104.5)/KNOXVILLE has officially named "MEAN JEAN" FREMONT PD. FREMONT had been serving as Interim PD. FREMONT will continue to handle afternoons at the station. He's been APD/MD/afternoons the last two years. From 2014-2018, FREMONT had been MD/nights at WKHT.

FREMONT commented, "HOT 104.5 has always been a special station to me. I'm really excited to be able to lead the first station that gave me my first full-time opportunity. I thank the team for their guidance and trusting me to take HOT 104.5 to the next level."

SUMMITMEDIA/KNOXVILLE Market Pres. CHRIS PROTZMAN added, "I am delighted to see JEAN continue to grow in his contributions to our brand and the strategic direction of HOT 104.5 now as our program director. His commitment to the station, music and community we serve are his driving passions."

