Zach Cochran

ZACH COCHRAN has been named CEO of THE FAMILY RADIO NETWORK, INC. Contemporary Christian WEMI/APPLETON, WEMY/GREEN BAY, WGNV/WAUSAU-STEVENS POINT, WSTM/SHEBOYGAN, WGNW/EAU CLAIRE, WI. COCHRAN has spent the last 18 years at WAY MEDIA Contemporary Christian KWXWA/DENVER in both local and regional management roles.



“We are excited to announce ZACH as the new CEO of THE FAMILY”, said Board President CHRIS WISE. “ZACH brings a great deal of radio industry insight, technical expertise and has the heart of a servant leader. We know that GOD has brought him to us at just the right time.



COCHRAN shared, "This ministry has a 50+ year legacy of impacting lives for JESUS CHRIST in WISCONSIN and I am excited to serve alongside this team and be a part of how God will continue to work through this ministry for His glory.”



COCHRAN starts his new position in JANUARY 2022.

« see more Net News