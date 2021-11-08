Partnering With SGA For Creator Rights

Digital rights and royalty collection agency WORLD COLLECTIONS, launched last year by TUNECORE and AUDIAM founder JEFF PRICE, representing the spoken word copyrights of GEORGE CARLIN, ROBIN WILLIAMS, RICHARD PRYOR, MUHAMMED ALI and more, has partnered with the SONGWRITERS GUILD OF AMERICA.

The two will launch an initiative to educate and advocate for artists, songwriters, comedians, and spoken word performers regarding creators’ rights under U.S. law. The two organizations have produced a multi-format educational content series of videos and blog posts around complex copyright topics, starting with the 35-year U.S. copyright reversion clause by which creators are able to reclaim ownership of their copyrights in the U.S. from entities to which they had previously assigned rights of administration or ownership.

Commented WORLD COLLECTIONS' founder PRICE, “Forty-four years ago, the 1976 COPYRIGHT ACT came into effect allowing copyrights to recordings, songs and spoken words to be taken from the record label or publisher and given back to the creator and/or performer. For many, the only thing stopping creators from getting their rights, income and control back is knowing they can, the paperwork they need to send and rules around it. There is no better organization to team up with than the SONGWRITERS GUILD OF AMERICA to help further educate and spread the word not only for musicians and songwriters but also comedians.”

Creators that qualify can engage the two orgs to act on their behalf in seeking to reclaim ownership back from the parties that currently control the works.

According to hit songwriter and SGA President RICK CARNES: “In its 90 years of existence as a songwriter and composer advocacy and protection organization, one of SGA’s proudest achievements has been the successful campaign that ensured inclusion in the 1976 COPYRIGHT ACT of termination and reversion rights for all creators. In the years since, SGA has worked with thousands of creators in educating and assisting them in reclaiming their US rights in works previously assigned to others. The right of termination is a crucial and hard-won opportunity for every eligible creator to realize the full value of his or her works over the entire length of US copyright protection, and SGA is pleased to assist all creators in exercising such rights."

