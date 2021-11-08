Kennedy

MIKE KENNEDY has given notice on plans to resign his position as OM/PD at AUDACY Country WDAF (106.5 THE WOLF) and Hot AC KZPT (99.7 THE POINT)/KANSAS CITY, which he has held for a little more than two years. His final day will be FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17th.

KENNEDY took on the role in 2019 (NET NEWS 9/3/19), marking a return to KANSAS CITY radio, building on 30 previous years of radio experience in the market, including serving as VP/Programming for WILKS BROADCASTING and successor STEEL CITY MEDIA from 2007-2017. He has also owned and operated KXBZ/MANHATTAN, KS.

KENNEDY retired at the end of 2016 (NET NEWS 9/28/16) after a total of 40 years in the radio industry, but continued to consult STEEL CITY's Country KBEQ until 2018. He was inducted into the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME in 2015.

He tells ALL ACCESS his immediate plans are to, "Make sure my two stations and my teams are ready to take on 2022 prepared to win, vacation with my wife immediately, finish my cabin and hang with my fur balls, my daughter and mom. And all of my friends say I have to host a 're-retirement' party and buy them all gifts."

« see more Net News