Pitbull Set To Keynote

PITBULL will be featured as a Keynote Q&A at POLLSTAR LIVE! 2022, set for MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7th through WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9th at the BEVERLY HILTON in LOS ANGELES. The 33rd annual conference will once again address the live entertainment industry’s most pressing issues and opportunities as touring returns at full speed in the wake of the devastating global pandemic shutdown.

The three days, beginning with PRODUCTION LIVE! on FEB. 7th, followed by POLLSTAR LIVE! on FEB. 8th and 9th, will host influencers, visionaries and thought leaders from all facets of live entertainment, from the most experienced, proven entrepreneurs and business leaders to the next generation of executives, and those “in the trenches.” In addition to artist development through live events, meeting fan expectations, and moving and staging shows successfully, the gathering will take on the prevalent concerns of the overall touring community today: sustainability, inclusivity, and safety. Through that lens, POLLSTAR LIVE! will address such topics as artist development, the performance economy, ticket sales, fan engagement, branding/sponsorships, technology, and more over three days of panels, keynotes, and networking.

Registration for POLLSTAR LIVE! 2022 is open now here.

Commented OVG MEDIA & CONFERENCES President RAY WADDELL, “While we have all been overjoyed to see the return of live shows and crowded venues this year, there remain many issues the industry must face as it ramps up to return to the levels of unprecedented success that preceded the pandemic shutdown."

On FEB. 8th, POLLSTAR LIVE! will present the 33rd annual POLLSTAR AWARDS. In June 2020, following a year without significant touring activity, the 32nd awards honored performers of the decade, with winners including BEYONCE, BON JOVI, BRUNO MARS, LADY GAGA, GARTH BROOKS, JENNIFER LOPEZ and KEVIN HART. In 2022, POLLSTAR returns to a format of recognizing the most successful artists, venues, and executives on both artistic and commercial levels.

Among the topics for POLLSTAR LIVE! 2022 will be “This Is Not A One-Off: Making Sense Of The New Normal”; “Booking 2022 Was Crazy. Is This What They Mean by Roaring ‘20s?”; “How the Next Era Of Music Festivals Will Be Safe, Sustainable, And Sold Out”; “Reality Check—Developing Careers For Artists New To Touring”; “What Fans Really Want (And Do They Know It Yet?)”; “Global Touring Now”; “When The Going Gets Weird: Why Former Road Gurus Move Into Management”; “Elvis Is In The Building: Venues Booking, Presenting And Producing Content”; and “The Future Of Live Events Is Clean And Green.” PRODUCTION LIVE! will also tackle a vastly changed touring equation as that end of the business grapples with a more complex environment than ever, including such topics as “How Do Fuel Prices, Labor Shortages and Supply Chain Issues Affect Our Business (And What Can We Do About It?).”

