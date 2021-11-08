Entries Now Open

THE GRACE AWARDS, presented by the ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION,will open the call for entries for the 47th annual GRACIE AWARDS GALA and luncheon.

Said AWMF President BECKY BROOKS, “The GRACIE AWARDS celebrate and honor truly exceptional content by, for and about women. We know the circumstances of this year made production much more difficult, which is why we are more committed that ever to honor the remarkable work by so many in our creative community. As our most important fundraiser of the year, the GRACIES enables the AWMF to deliver on its promise of further the connection, education and recognition of women in media, even during difficult times.”



The 2022 GRACIE AWARDS entry eligibility air dates are from JANUARY 1st, 2020 through DECEMBER 31st, 2021. The deadline for all entries is JANUARY 20th, 2022, at 11:59p (ET). Entry details including pricing, updated categories can be viewed here. .





