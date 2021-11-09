-
Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny, BTS And Megan Thee Stallion To Perform At 2021 American Music Awards
November 9, 2021
The 2021 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS are set for NOVEMBER 21, 8p (ET)/(PT) on ABC live from LOS ANGELES' MICROSOFT THEATER.
CARDI B will host the awards show and announced as performers are: BAD BUNNY, BTS, MEGAN THEE STALLION and OLIVIA RODRIGO. Look for more artists to be announced, soon.
RODRIGO leads AMA nominees with seven nominations, including Artist Of The Year.