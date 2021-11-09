Rodrigo (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

The 2021 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS are set for NOVEMBER 21, 8p (ET)/(PT) on ABC live from LOS ANGELES' MICROSOFT THEATER.

CARDI B will host the awards show and announced as performers are: BAD BUNNY, BTS, MEGAN THEE STALLION and OLIVIA RODRIGO. Look for more artists to be announced, soon.

RODRIGO leads AMA nominees with seven nominations, including Artist Of The Year.

